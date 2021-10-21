Dynavax to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. Alternatively, participants may dial (866) 420-4066 (domestic) or (409) 217-8237 (international) and refer to conference ID 5994808. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis, plague and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

