Consulting Solutions Ranks #7 On SIA's 2021 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms Firm had staffing revenue of $116.3 million in 2020 and a 53.5 percent CAGR from 2016-2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has ranked in the top 10 of the 2021 list of fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The list ranks firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2016 through 2020, excluding acquisitions.

To qualify for the list, companies must have had at least $1 million in staffing revenue in 2016 and at least 15 percent CAGR between 2016-2020. Fifty-two companies made this year's list of fastest-growing firms. Consulting Solutions was also listed by SIA in its ranking of largest U.S. staffing firms in both 2019 and 2020.

Consulting Solutions had staffing revenue of $116.3 million in 2020 and a 53.5 percent CAGR from 2016-2020.

"We're honored to be in the top 10 of Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 list of fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "Our rapid growth is indicative of the hard work of our teams and our continual desire to deliver technology and staffing solutions that help our clients resolve key challenges and optimize their business. We're thankful for the trust our clients put into our business, and we're committed to their success every step of the way."

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 fastest-growing companies on their strong performances and organic growth in a time of transformation for a staffing industry undergoing rapid change," said SIA President Barry Asin. "As we usher in new workforces, new business models, new technologies and new ways of working, these fastest-growing companies are well-poised to rise to the challenges and opportunities in a competitive talent marketplace."

The September/October 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine features interviews with executives and business leaders from the 10 fastest-growing staffing firms on growth and strategies for success. These profiles, along with the full list of the 52 fastest-growing companies for 2021, can be found at http://fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com/.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

