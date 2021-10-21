Amazfit Unveils Next Generation of Smartwatch Product

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit today announced the next generation of its performance smartwatch product lines, which combine sports functionality and health management into one simple-to-use and affordable smartwatch. They will debut at the 2,986 Walmart stores across North America between October 16 and October 22, and will also be available on Walmart.com. The smartwatches are a reliable, daily companion to keep consumers informed and active.

Walmart was Amazfit's first national retailer in 2020 and continues to be a prominent U.S. retail source for the brand's consumers. Sporty and health-conscious customers who are looking for the very best technology products at a low prices will find a product line that fits their budget and health tracking needs with the Amazfit line of smartwatches at Walmart.

Walmart will offer three Amazfit Smartwatch product lines, assortment may vary:

"Continuing to provide our assortment at Walmart is an ideal way to strengthen our market share in North America and resonate with a vast number of consumers who seek cutting-edge, easy-to-navigate, reliable, and durable technology," said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer, Huami. "Amazfit smartwatches lead the industry in battery life, proprietary biometric sensors, and advanced algorithms. We expect these competitively-priced smartwatches to be in high demand, as the products were envisioned with Walmart customers in mind."

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com/us

