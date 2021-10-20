U.S.-Based Luminii Acquires Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, Expanding Global Presence and Roster of Architectural Lighting Solutions Acquisitions bolster focus on product miniaturization and modularization, creating new category of highly customizable remote-control lighting

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, two British lighting manufacturers, are pleased to announce that Luminii, a Chicago-based manufacturer of industry leading specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems, has acquired the companies.

Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting are sister companies under common ownership and management. Bringing both into the Luminii fold allows the companies to broaden their global reach into new territories, while enabling Luminii to further innovate by engineering new LED lighting technologies and products that service commercial and residential markets.

"With Precision Lighting's micro-lighting products and systems, we can now offer a broader range of micro-LED solutions while also expanding opportunities in major hubs including London, Europe, and the Far East," said Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting founding CEO Alex Ruston. "Remote Controlled Lighting also brings a new category of remote-control lighting solutions, opening doors to be specified into applications we were previously unable to support."

Ruston added, "This strategic company advancement with Luminii helps us further diversify our customer base, expedites our product visibility in the U.S., and gives us the momentum we need to bring our world-class products to new markets."

Precision Lighting

Precision Lighting carefully selects its LEDs, offering industry-leading colour rendering and beam quality as well as flexible features like interchangeable beam angles and distribution options. Precision Lighting features an in-house research and development team committed to manufacturing and developing lighting products that deliver on specifier requirements.

Remote Controlled Lighting

Remote Controlled Lighting is a pioneer and world leader in the design and supply of remote-control motorized luminaires for the architectural lighting market. Remote Controlled Lighting's lighting solutions feature a proprietary iDirect mobile app lighting control system which enables ad-hoc, scene setting, and recall, while Remote Controlled Lighting's products feature high-quality beam control and near-silent motorized movement, offering a high degree of customisation for lighting designers. Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting will remain fully operational and assume business as usual after the close. As operations evolve, Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting will integrate operations across all product portfolios and regions. For Precision Lighting, Remote Controlled Lighting, and all other Luminii brands, customers may contact regional sales managers with any questions about the acquisition, pricing, and product availability.

This is Luminii's fourth strategic acquisition in two years. This latest transaction underscores Luminii's determination to tap into new markets while reinforcing the company's strategy to advance its global manufacturing and product capabilities.

ABOUT LUMINII

Luminii is an industry-leading, specification-grade LED lighting manufacturer on a mission to enhance architecture delivering high-performance products in a simply brilliant way. We bring unique visions to life through highly modifiable solutions driven by innovation and delivered with simple processes from specification through installation. Whether you are an architect, designer, or contractor, we are committed to delivering premium lighting products and an experience that is efficient, positive, and memorable. Follow Luminii on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest for more information on lighting solutions, applications, and industry events.

For more information on PRECISION LIGHTING and their product portfolio, visit: http://precisionlighting.co.uk/

For more information on Remote Controlled Lighting and their product portfolio, visit: https://rclighting.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Media members interested in more information regarding Luminii may reach out to the representatives identified below.

Dawn Andersen 408.832.8861 dandersen@luminiil.com Will Sears 786.858.7864 wsears@wbradford.com

