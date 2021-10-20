Financial Benefit Services and Higginbotham Combine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Benefit Services (FBS), an independent employee benefits firm in Richardson, Texas, specializing in the public school market, has joined Higginbotham, an independent insurance and financial services firm with offices in 10 states and ranked as one of the largest brokers in the U.S.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "FBS is the leading benefits broker for public schools in Texas, opening the opportunity for Higginbotham to serve the commercial insurance needs of nearly half of the state's public school market. Our partnership will enhance the relationships FBS has with its clients by adding the value that comes with a broker that can do it all."

The agreement gives FBS the capacity to offer new lines of coverage and services through Higginbotham's vast resources while still maintaining its approach to benefit solutions. President of FBS Kyle James said, "The core values at FBS will always remain consistent, focusing on providing exceptional customer service, operating with integrity and respect, while serving others above ourselves. With Higginbotham, FBS has found a long-term strategic partner with the same passion and focus on delivering exceptional employee benefit products and services."

Higginbotham named Kyle James a managing director and chief operating officer of FBS, and he will continue leading FBS with Managing Director Coby James, Vice President of Client Services Cathy Alaniz and the existing FBS team.

About FBS

For more than 30 years, FBS has advised clients in every aspect of employee benefits, developing innovative solutions to attract and retain valued employees. The firm is founded on the principles of integrity, trust and unmatched customer service. FBS provides a complete benefit solution through benefit consulting, benefit administration and online benefit enrollment services. Through this comprehensive approach, FBS is positioned to assist clients in creating value, education and superior benefit platforms for employees. Visit www.fbsbenefits.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

