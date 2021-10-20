Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZZ; OTCPK: HTZZW) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results before market opening on Thursday, October 28 and will provide recorded audio commentary on the Company's third quarter 2021 results from Mark Fields, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kenny Cheung, Chief Financial Officer.

Details for accessing the pre-recorded audio commentary will be included in the Company's earnings press release.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

