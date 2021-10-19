Up-and-coming film director Haley Johnson funds thesis film with cryptocurrency

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday, recently graduated director, Haley Johnson, released her thesis film 12:34, featuring rising music artist, Ritt Momney's, (If) the Book Doesn't Sell. After a series of unfortunate events, Haley was left with only two weeks to take her film from the drawing board to the screening room, or she would be left behind to watch her classmates graduate without her. She and her crew organized the film in only five days, and had it ready to screen at the premiere event with only hours to spare; a feat only made possible by passion, persistence, but also, quickly secured funding.

Sure, you can have esteemed film education and extensive experience in the industry; but money is what truly takes a film from start to end. What the next generation of independent artists should know, cryptocurrency is the next option for those who dread trying to scrape together money for their next project. Ravencoin (RVN), is a peer-to-peer blockchain that handles the efficient creation and transfer of assets from one party to another. In other words, a new form of crowdfunding that uses rewards incentives in the form of non-fungible tokens that interested contributors can purchase in exchange for funds towards the film.

NFTs pave the way for decentralized media distribution. Certificates of authenticity for physical memorabilia, and tokens that represent a limited partnership, or royalty sharing, allow the funder to not only donate to the project, but, also collect ultra-rare content that they can use for monetary gain in the future. In the case of Haley's film, top donors received scripts signed by both herself and Jack Rutter (Ritt Momney), complete with a photo of Haley and Jack featuring the signed memorabilia that was minted as an NFT to prove its authenticity.

Cryptocurrency has made it possible to worry less about where the money will come from, and instead focus on the artistry of the project. The film 12:34 is an exploration of the human mind and how when we start to take responsibility for our choices we can create our own reality. The project's logline, "A heartbroken young woman explores the depths of her subconscious through a sobering encounter with God and the Devil." The themes of loss and acceptance flow elegantly throughout the film and leave the audience wondering whats next for this young actor/director.

