MoistureShield Broadly Expands Throughout Northeast with Seven New BlueLinx Branches from North Carolina to Maine

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has expanded distribution with BlueLinx branch locations in Charlotte and Raleigh NC, Denville NJ, Yaphank NY, Burlington VT, Bellingham MA, and Portland ME. Each BlueLinx location will offer the full line of MoistureShield composite decking products to its dealers.

"We are excited to continue to grow our national footprint with BlueLinx with this significant expansion from North Carolina to the Northeast," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "As our portfolio and brand awareness continue to increase, we believe that the partnership with BlueLinx provides an amazing platform to support growth and share gain in the composite decking category."

"Following a challenging year for the building industry, demand for decking remains strong and we are excited to continue our expansion and investment in Outdoor Living," said Mike Wilson, SVP, BlueLinx. "MoistureShield has several unique solutions that are perfectly suited to the Northeast climate, including harsh coastal weather which gives us the best opportunity to execute on our growth strategy for the category."

With exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating, MoistureShield's Vision® features the strongest cap in the industry, resisting stains, scratches, and damage on impact. New Meridian capped wood- plastic composite decking (available starting in Northeast locations) features the TruTexture™ Surface in three premium colors that evoke the authentic look and feel of real wood but with low-upkeep. Both Vision and Meridian have select colors with the option of proprietary CoolDeck® Technology. CoolDeck helps reduce heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite decking in similar colors. In addition, MoistureShield's entry-level Elevate™ capped composite decking is available in four colors, including stylish tropical hardwood looks.

All MoistureShield products feature the Solid Core manufacturing process to resist moisture damage, making them well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. MoistureShield is b­­­acked by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty to help provide peace of mind. It is proven in the field with zero structural failures in over 30+ years. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, BlueLinx distributes a comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx is able to provide a wide range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. BlueLinx is headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and it operates its distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. Visit BlueLinx's website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, to learn more.

