Blackbaud Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event: Blackbaud's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 4th Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Webcast: investor.blackbaud.com Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-3088

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

