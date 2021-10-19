2021 Ram 1500 TRX Wins Top Honor as 'Texas Truck of the Year' at the Texas Motor Press Association Off-Road Invitational Jeep® brand takes home awards for Gladiator, all-new Grand Cherokee L and Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Ram 1500 TRX wins Texas Truck of the Year and High-performance Truck of the Year

2021 Jeep Gladiator wins Off-road Truck of the Year

All-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L wins Full-size SUV of the Year

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 wins High-performance SUV of the Year

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX received the top honor as the Texas Truck of the Year in addition to High-Performance Truck of the Year at the Texas Motor Press Association Texas Off-Road Invitational event.

"The challenging off-road trails were no problem for Ram 1500 TRX as it easily trekked over the roads with massive horsepower, multiple drive modes and lofty ground clearance. It was so much fun to experience the truck conquer the trails. We all took notice of the wild animal roar exhaust note off in the distance," said Bryan Grant, president Texas Motor Press Association.

Jeep® brand took home several awards as well, including the 2021 Jeep Gladiator as Off-road Truck of the Year, all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L as Full-size SUV of the Year and 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 as High-performance SUV of the Year.

"Jeep brought an impressive lineup, especially the Jeep Wrangler 392. It's very easy to fall in love with this Wrangler from the moment you fire up the HEMI® V-8. The Sky One-Touch Power-Top made it super easy to enjoy the drive with the roof open or closed," said Grant. "The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L with its luxurious interior, roomy three rows, incredible McIntosh stereo and an array of impressive technology features, is sure to win a big audience of buyers, and the Jeep Gladiator offers amazing off-road capabilities and the practicality of a truck, a win-win for Texas consumers."

Texas Motor Press Association

Texas Motor Press Association (TxMPA) is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is focused on bringing together automotive industry professionals to create informed content highlighting various facets of the industry in ways that register with a Texas-based audience and beyond. The membership is made up of automotive industry journalists that cover cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, and UTVs in a variety of media as well as professionals that represent corporate interests in the automotive community. TxMPA members represent the best of the Texas automotive industry. Media members have engaged, interested, enthusiastic, and influential audiences that span the media landscape. The membership is as diverse in coverage and membership as the state itself.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content:

SOURCE Stellantis