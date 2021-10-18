RE/MAX Voted Most Trusted Real Estate Agents by American Shoppers in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, was recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents by BrandSpark®,** an independent market research company. In partnership with Newsweek, BrandSpark surveyed 8,000 American shoppers. The results show what brands they trust the most, in their own words. These awards are 100 percent consumer-voted by real category shoppers and customers.

RE/MAX, a global network of independently owned and operated offices, is known for its franchisees and their highly productive real estate agents. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. Customer service – built on a foundation of drive, experience and education – is a cornerstone of RE/MAX success. The RE/MAX track record built over nearly 50 years is proof that a focus on the customer's needs, backed by the ability to deliver, remains as important as ever.

"We're honored to be recognized as having the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in America," says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey. "Every successful real estate transaction has a strong foundation in trust. Trust that the real estate advisor assisting with the transaction is providing expertise and looking out for the best interests of the homebuyer or seller. To be recognized for the RE/MAX network's continued commitment to nurturing that trust with consumers is a great honor and we look forward to continuing to help people achieve their real estate goals."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

