UCASU Management Have Bought More Shares Than Sold

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset (OTCQX: UCASU) confirms today that its management team, as a whole, have been buying more amount of its own shares than selling, in the past 6 months. The announcement is made in response to a number of requests by its shareholders regarding the recently filed Form-4 by its founder Larry Xianghong Wu, which shows that Mr. Wu has sold a net of 5,000 shares of UCASU common units in the past 6 months.

"Overall, members of our management team, including Mr. Wu, have bought more shares than sold, in the past 6 months," says Greg Bankston. "However, purchases made by other management members haven't reached the minimum requirement of disclosure, and therefore no other Form-4s have been filed. Their positions will be reported in our next annual filing 10-K."

"Mr. Wu sold those shares for personal financial needs. The sold amount accounts for less than 3% of his total holding. In other words, Mr. Wu still holds 97% of the shares he owns. At this moment, as far as I know, Mr. Wu has no intention to sell more shares. Neither I, nor Mr. Wu, have any intention to sell significant amount of our holdings in the next 6 months," says Bankston.

