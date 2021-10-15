For a Seventh Straight Year, Tufts Health Plan Earns 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented seventh year in a row, Tufts Health Plan has earned 5 out of 5 stars for its Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plan from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its annual Star quality ratings for 2022. Tufts Health Plan is one of the few plans in the country to receive this rating for seven years in a row.

"With the pandemic continuing to impact the health and wellness of older adults in our communities, it is more important than ever that they have access to a high-quality health plan that supports their whole health and can help them navigate these difficult times," said Patty Blake, president of Medicare at Tufts Health Plan. "This rating reflects the continued, strong collaboration between our employees and the provider community to offer outstanding service and care for Medicare beneficiaries."

CMS rated 471 Medicare Advantage plans this year. CMS calculates Star ratings from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best) based on quality and performance for Medicare health and drug plans to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare plans. Ratings are given for quality measures across several categories including keeping members healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service and pharmacy services. The rating puts Tufts Medicare Preferred among the top 16 percent of plans nationally. Tufts Medicare Preferred received 5 stars in 24 out of 35 measures.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is a Point32Health company. Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

Tufts Health Plan Medicare Preferred is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO depends on contract renewal.

