Ford Honors Veoneer at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), has been recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 23rd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Veoneer was announced as a Create Must-Have Products winner today at Ford Motor Company's virtual event.

"We are honored for receiving Ford's Create Must-Have Products World Excellence Award for our state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring System (DMS). Knowing the physical state of the driver, at all times, is also one of the most important safety factors in assisted and automated driving today. Veoneer's DMS tracks the driver's head position and eye gaze, to ensure drivers are paying attention to the road, which is an important hands-free driving feature," says Scott Brawner, SVP Customer Area North America.

"Ford Motor Company's World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers around the world for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Suppliers like Veoneer are key to Ford's continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences."

Honorees are recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories including:

Primary brand pillar awards – Treat Customers Like Family, Turn Around Automotive Operations and Compete Like a Challenger, Create Must-Have Products

Diversity and inclusion awards for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability awards for suppliers that improve the business environment

Gold and Silver Quality awards for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR

Email: thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com

Tel.: +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, develop, and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware, and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

