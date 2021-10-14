Eagle Hill Consulting Lands Moxie Award Recognizing Boldest & Most Innovative Companies In D.C. Metro Area

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named a 2021 Moxie Award winner in the professional services category. The Moxie Award honors organizations in the Washington, D.C. metro area that are bold and innovative while making the region a great place to do business, live and thrive.

"Our people-centric culture fuels our moxie," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "We place an equal importance on client service and employee satisfaction. Ultimately, our clients benefit because our employees can be bold and innovative in crafting solutions to difficult problems. We appreciate the recognition for our business accomplishments and our deep commitment to our local community," Jezior said.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and one of the largest women-owned businesses by the Washington Business Journal. Coupled with recognition from Forbes and Vault, this ranking fortifies Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

