Tego Announces Greg Manson as Vice President of Security, Audit, and Compliance Industry expert will lead the direction of the department and expand Tego's offerings to clients

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tego, a leading engineering technology company, announced today that Greg Manson has joined the organization as Vice President of Security, Audit, and Compliance. Manson will oversee the department, projects, and organizational initiatives.

"Greg is a seasoned security and IT expert who understands the need clients have for protecting critical assets and data," said Nolan Smith, Owner of Tego. "His decades of experience give Tego a competitive advantage in the regulatory and cybersecurity spaces."

Manson will be directly responsible for delivering security, audit, and compliance solutions to clients including: Incident Response/Disaster Response, vCISO, General Security Assessments, SIEM SOC, Vulnerability Management, CMMC, HIPAA, Penetration Testing and more. In addition, he will be maintaining Tego's quality management system and internal audit processes to ensure the organization is compliant with all required regulations.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a growing organization that understands the importance of security, audit, and compliance," said Manson. "I'm very passionate about helping organizations reduce risk and I look forward to helping our clients build a culture of security."

Manson had a wealth of experience in IT management positions before he transitioned into his current field several years ago. Prior to joining Tego, he built the Security, Audit and Compliance department for a popular Raleigh-based MSP. He later did the same for a national MSP servicing clients in all regions of the U.S. Greg is an ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE). He recently became a CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner allowing Tego to become a CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization positioning us to assist our many customers in the Defense Industrial Base navigate the strict requirements of the Defense Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS).

