Learning A-Z Introduces Foundations A-Z to support Science of Reading-Based Literacy Instruction New solution models the engaging, easy to use digital approach Reading A-Z/Raz-Kids customers expect with a deep focus on foundational literacy instruction

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the creators of Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, Learning A-Z,® a Cambium Learning Group company, announces the launch of its new Foundations A-Z™ solution for complete foundational reading skills instruction. This solution will be available for classroom use starting in July 2022.

Built on the Science of Reading, Foundations A-Z delivers explicit, systematic instruction that empowers educators to confidently teach all K-5 foundational reading skills, drive improved student outcomes, and instill the joy of learning. Foundations A-Z bolsters the acquisition of foundational skills for students in Grades K-5 through lesson plans that easily integrate with existing core instruction. An embedded Professional Development Library provides point-of-use resources, including videos, articles, and podcasts to support teachers as they implement Science of Reading-based best practices in their classrooms. Foundations A-Z provides engaging, purposeful learning opportunities for students, including videos, songs, games, and interactive activities, to create a multimodal experience that encourages active learning.

"Reading proficiency by third grade is paramount to the academic success of students," said Lisa O'Masta, President of Learning A-Z. "Foundational skills are the backbone of literacy development and should be a key priority for all elementary-aged children. Through intentionally-designed instructional pathways and content, based on the latest research around Science of Reading best practices, Foundations A-Z brings the best of what you've come to expect from Learning A-Z solutions: effective, affordable, and easy-to-use resources that will help teachers meet students where they are and ultimately create students who love to read."

Foundations A-Z focuses on all foundational reading skills for students in Grades K-5. Learning A-Z's current flagship offering, Raz-Plus®, was built to provide educators with flexible resources that advance reading comprehension skills, support independent reading, and build 21st century skills. When implemented together in support of core ELA instruction, these solutions provide a continuum of learning, from reading foundations to reading comprehension, delivering a complete solution for literacy proficiency. Together, they offer countless opportunities to re-teach, reinforce, and extend reading skills with multiple modalities for learning and practice.

This addition to the Learning A-Z solution portfolio supports the company's mission to inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning for elementary students with effective, affordable, and easy-to-use supplemental resources. Given the challenges of the past 18 months, providing teachers the means to personalize the learning experience for all students is crucial to maintaining student success in and out of the classroom, even as circumstances in schools continue to evolve.

Foundations A-Z is available for pre-purchase for implementation in the 2022-23 school year. For more information about Learning A-Z solutions, please visit www.learninga-z.com.

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers Pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z and Raz-Kids, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z,® Voyager Sopris Learning,® ExploreLearning,® Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education.®

