Julia Jones Joins AMO Pharma As Chief Financial Officer And Board Member

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on rare, childhood-onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options, today announced that Julia Jones has joined the company as chief financial officer and a member of the Company's board of directors.

"We are very pleased to have Jules join the leadership team at AMO Pharma as our chief financial officer and new board member as we plan for a range of important upcoming milestones and business opportunities. Her extensive experience in managing financing strategies for life sciences companies at every stage of development will be a significant asset for us as we plan for the final stages of our pivotal REACH-CDM clinical trial," said Ibraheem Mahmood, AMO Pharma chief executive officer. "We are also very grateful to Martyn Williams for his outstanding service to AMO as our CFO during many pivotal stages in our growth."

After graduating from Loughborough University in 1997, Ms. Jones joined PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was named a chartered accountant in 2001. After serving in a range of leadership positions in finance in industry, she went on to found Archangel Accounting Ltd., a UK-based finance and accounting firm where she provided senior counsel and services to many public and private life sciences and technology companies. She has an established record of supporting life sciences companies at every stage of development from start up through to exit and has helped companies secure and manage significant investments in venture capital funding.

"I am very pleased to be joining the AMO Pharma team as the company plans for many exciting strategic opportunities based on continuing progress in their late-stage clinical programs," said Ms. Jones. "I look forward to applying my experience to help AMO maximize the full range of opportunities associated with their leadership in research and product development in the months and years ahead."

About AMO Pharma

AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare and severe childhood onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options. In addition to developing AMO-02 for congenital myotonic dystrophy, the company is also progressing AMO-01 as a clinical stage treatment for Phelan-McDermid syndrome and AMO-04 as a clinic-ready potential medicine for Rett syndrome and related disorders. AMO-02, AMO-01 and AMO-04 are investigational medicines that have not yet been approved for the treatment of patients anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/ .

