Instacart Announces Expansion Across Quebec to Reach 90% of Canadian Households

New retailers H&M, Pharmaprix, Sephora Canada and Staples Canada added to Instacart Marketplace

Same-day delivery expands across Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau, Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Granby, Saint-Hyacinthe, Boucherville, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Châteauguay, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Shawinigan, Lévis, Brossard, Repentigny and Blainville

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced an expansion of its footprint across Quebec, increasing same-day delivery availability to 90% of Canadian households. Beginning today, Quebec customers can now access H&M, Pharmaprix, Sephora Canada and Staples Canada - known as Bureau en Gros in Quebec - for delivery in as fast as an hour in a French or English product experience. Instacart is now available in Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau, Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Granby, Saint-Hyacinthe, Boucherville, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Châteauguay, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Shawinigan, Lévis, Brossard, Repentigny and Blainville following the company's initial launch in Montreal.

Instacart's French-language experience in Quebec marks the first time the company has launched products in another language. Since its successful introduction in June, Instacart has seen more than a quarter of its Quebec customers opt for French. Following today's expansion, Instacart will now deliver groceries and essential goods from more than 40 retailers and 2,400 stores across Canada, including initial launch partners Costco, Les Aliments M&M and Walmart. To further support this expansion, Instacart is planning to bring on an additional 10,000 full-service shoppers across Canada, helping deliver household essentials to customers countrywide.

"As Instacart continues to expand across Quebec and serve as an enablement platform for more retailers across Canada, we're thrilled to add H&M, Pharmaprix, Sephora Canada and Staples Canada to the Instacart marketplace. With today's expansion, 90% of Canadian households can now access same-day delivery from the retailers they love via Instacart, an important milestone as more consumers turn to delivery and pickup solutions to meet their everyday shopping needs," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We're proud to make it possible for more Quebecers to have the groceries and household essentials they need - ranging from office supplies to skincare and over-the-counter medicine to clothing - delivered often in as fast as an hour from the retailers they know, love and trust."

"For decades, Pharmaprix has been a leading destination for Quebec customers for health and beauty products, food staples and general convenient shopping to help them make life a little bit easier," says Matthew Carr, Vice President, Merchandising at Shoppers Drug Mart & Pharmaprix. "Partnering with Instacart on their expanded Quebec launch provides one more convenient alternative and allows stores to better serve customers wherever they need us, whether that's in person or delivered right to their door."

"With new ways to shop Sephora continuously rolling out, we are excited to be expanding our partnership with Instacart into the Quebec market," said Deborah Neff, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Sephora Canada. "We remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and to offering them the flexibility, ease and convenience to shop how they want. We're thrilled that our clients in Quebec will now also have the option to take advantage of Instacart's unique services."

"Staples Canada became Instacart's first working and learning retail partner in 2019 and we are excited to be able to expand our same-day delivery options with Instacart to our Bureau en Gros customers in Quebec," said Andrew Go, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Staples Canada. "Every day our team is looking for new ways to offer more access and options to our omni-channel customers, and our continued partnership with Instacart is a great way to provide our customers with another convenient delivery option."

Quebecers can begin shopping on Instacart by going to www.instacart.ca or opening the app on their mobile device, entering their address and navigating to the retailer of their choice, which now includes Costco, H&M, Les Aliments M&M, Pharmaprix, Sephora Canada, Staples Canada and Walmart. To access Instacart's French-language experience, customers must have the preferred language on their web browser or phone set to French Canada. An Instacart shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive their order in as fast as an hour or schedule their delivery in advance. In addition to the Instacart marketplace mobile app and website, Quebecers will also be able to access Instacart delivery via Staples Canada, Costco and Les Aliments M&M's web and mobile platforms, all of which are powered by Instacart's enterprise technology.

