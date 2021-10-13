Troutman Pepper's Boston Office Adds Jordi de Llano, Former Deputy Chief of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordi de Llano, an experienced federal prosecutor, has joined Troutman Pepper's national White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group. De Llano most recently was the Deputy Chief of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit in the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the state's top federal law enforcement agency.

During his nearly 10 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office, de Llano managed complex financial cases involving a variety of federal crimes, including Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, securities and investment fraud, insider trading, bank, mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and tax violations. During this time, he also worked closely with civil regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Prior to his time in the federal government, de Llano served as an Integrity Officer at the DC-based Inter-American Development Bank, where he conducted and managed fraud and corruption investigations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Jordi is a highly respected attorney whose extensive domestic and international investigations background and trial experience as federal prosecutor will add depth in our Boston office and expand our capabilities in government investigations, False Claims Act, FCPA , securities fraud, and tax issues," said John West, chair of Troutman Pepper's Business Litigation Department.

De Llano will be based in Troutman Pepper's Boston office and joins a number of former U.S. Attorney's Office alumni in the White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group, including recent addition Charles Peeler. Troutman Pepper's White Collar and Government Investigations team also includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel, and experienced white collar defense attorneys who proactively resolve sensitive government investigations and proceedings.

Todd Feinsmith, managing partner of the Boston office, stated, "Early in his career, Jordi was an associate with the Washington D.C. office of predecessor firm, Troutman Sanders. His decision to return to private practice provided us with an ideal opportunity to welcome him back while also adding an experienced and skilled litigator to help grow our white collar and litigation practice, especially in Boston where we have a very active U.S. Attorney's Office."

"I'm thrilled to return to the firm where it all started and to be joining such a diverse and impressive group of attorneys. It was an easy choice. Troutman Pepper's reputation for providing best-in-class legal services for its clients is unmatched. I'm excited to contribute in the same way as a member of the White Collar and Government Investigations Practice, and I'm confident that my government service and legal experience will be leveraged to serve Troutman Pepper's clients ably and effectively," de Llano said.

He earned his J.D. from George Washington University Law School and his bachelor's degree in business administration from American University Kogod School of Business.

