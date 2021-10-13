Swiss healthcare provider chooses Sectra to improve radiology workflow

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will deliver the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution to the University Hospital Basel in Switzerland. It will be used to improve radiology workflows through enhanced reporting efficiency, which in turn allows for shorter lead times for patients.

"We have a vision of optimizing the patient-centric diagnostic processes to provide even better patient care, and Sectra's solution supports that vision with tools and functionality for improving the radiology workflow," comments a spokesperson for the radiology department at the University Hospital Basel.

The radiologists will now be able to carry out reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution, both from the hospital and remotely. They will also be able to perform structured reporting close to the images, providing the referring physician with a rich report without switching applications.

"The University Hospital Basel is working towards an integrated diagnostic workflow and use of the latest IT technology to support efficient patient pathways. This is a perfect match with Sectra's strategy of providing one platform for all imaging needs," says Frank Vogelsang, Account Manager, Sectra DACH.

To provide the care team with a full patient overview, the solution will also be deeply integrated with surrounding IT systems used at the University Hospital Basel, for example the electronic patient record (EPR).

The contract was signed in September 2021.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

