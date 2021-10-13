Poseida Therapeutics Announces Leadership Appointments

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced appointments to new roles on its executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Johanna Mylet, C.P.A., will serve as Chief Financial Officer; Devon Shedlock, Ph.D., will become Chief Scientific Officer, Cell Therapies; Kristin Martin will assume the role of Chief People and Administration Officer; and Lisa Portale will become Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

"At Poseida we continue to execute on our mission to use our genetic engineering platform technology to develop single treatment cures for cancer and rare diseases. Our recently announced strategic collaboration with Takeda to pursue non-viral gene therapies based upon our technologies is an exciting and validating strategic milestone as we launch the next wave of the Company's evolution," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida Therapeutics. "In order to prepare the organization for the next stage of growth, we are announcing some internal organizational changes, and I am pleased to recognize Johanna, Devon, Kristin and Lisa for their significant contributions as they assume these expanded leadership roles at Poseida."

Ms. Mylet joined the Company in 2015 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance following Poseida's successful Series D financing and initial public offering in July 2020. Previously, Ms. Mylet was a controller at HUYA Bioscience International, and an audit manager at Grant Thornton, LLP, where she served life science companies across varying stages of development. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of San Diego and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Joining Poseida as its first employee in 2015, Dr. Shedlock was most recently Senior Vice President of Research & Development, serving as a key scientific contributor in the application of the Company's proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to develop novel cell therapy programs. He previously held positions as an adjunct assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, and associate director of the T-Cell Engineering Laboratory that is part of Carl June's group, both at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Shedlock received his Ph.D. in Cell & Molecular Biology from the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. with Honors in biology from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Martin most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer upon joining Poseida in 2019. Her prior experience includes that of Vice President of Human Resources, Facilities and IT at Ardea Biosciences, and previous human resources leadership roles working with research and development, operations and pharmaceutical manufacturing at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Martin received a B.A. degree in interpersonal communication and human resource management from Bowling Green State University.

Ms. Portale joined the Company in early 2019 as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, providing oversight of multiple program advancements and associated interactions with federal agencies. Her prior roles include regulatory strategy and global portfolio lead for Pfizer, and in several regulatory affairs roles of increasing responsibility at Phenomix Corporation, Neurocrine Biosciences, Medtronic and Perrigo Company. She received a B.S. in Biology and Biological Sciences from Michigan State University.

"It is an exciting time at Poseida, as we continue to execute against our strategies and expand our leadership in cell and gene therapy, including our recent strategic partnership with Takeda and the recent IND clearance for P-BCMA-ALLO1, our first allogeneic CAR-T program," said Mark Gergen, President and Chief Business Officer at Poseida. "We continue to build our capabilities as we advance our pipeline, leverage our science and platforms and develop new medicines for patients."

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System and biodegradable nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical data presented, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry, the fact that future clinical results could be inconsistent with results observed to date and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

