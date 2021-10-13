Garibaldi Completes Review

TSXV: GGI

OTC: GGIFF

Frankfurt: RQM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") wishes to inform shareholders that on September 23, 2021 the Corporate Finance Department of the BCSC selected Garibaldi Resources for a mining disclosure review. "The purpose of our review is to assess selected aspects of the Company's mining technical disclosure for compliance with the requirements of NI 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Our review is not comprehensive and the company should not assume or represent that the Commission is providing an opinion or an endorsement of the Company's overall compliance or non-compliance."

The review detailed the following Technical Disclosure issue: Qualified Person

Mr. Jeremy Hanson has been a registered P.Geo. since August 22, 2017. Based on this Mr. Hanson does not have the required 5 years of P.Geo. experience to meet the interpreted definition of a qualified person under NI-43-101.

At the request of the BCSC, the Company engaged Mr. James M. Hutter, P,Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 to review and approve all written disclosure including news releases, technical material, and pertinent sections of MD&A's that were previously approved by Mr. Jeremy Hanson between February 2019 and September 2021.Mr Hutter has completed the review and approved of all the technical disclosure relating to the relevant period.

Mr. Hutter has been working independently with Garibaldi Resources Corp. since 2017. He is intrinsically familiar with the Company's technical material and mineral exploration programs as he has served as Senior Geologist and Mine Manager for the Company. Mr. Hutter has 29 years of professional experience and is a registered member in good standing with the Engineers & Geoscientists BC.

In reference to the review by the BCSC, Garibaldi's geological team of six Professional Geoscientists had over 100 years of experience, all were understood to have the required experience to act as a Qualified Person. When our good friend and VP of Exploration Everett Makela passed away in 2019, Jeremy Hanson transitioned into the role of VP of Exploration and Qualified Person. It was misunderstood that the required five years of relevant experience required started at the date of P,Geo. registration. We apologize to our shareholders for the confusion, but also wish to emphasize that our team of professionals provided layers of oversight dedicated to the highest standards of disclosure.

Qualified Person

James M Hutter, P, Geo. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI- 43-101, has supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved of the disclosure of information in this news release.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in British Columbia and Mexico. We seek safe harbor.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

Per: "Steve Regoci"

Steve Regoci, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release

View original content:

SOURCE Garibaldi Resources Corp.