DoorDash Establishes $1,000,000 Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced at the second annual Main Street Strong Restaurant Conference a $1,000,000 Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund to provide relief grants to local restaurants across the United States affected by state- or federally-declared natural disasters throughout the next year in partnership with Hello Alice .

Small businesses are the center of local economies, yet nearly 40% of small businesses are unable to reopen following a disaster according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) . Disaster can occur at a moment's notice and access to financial assistance is crucial to helping a restaurant rebuild their business following a disaster.

"Restaurants are at the heart of Main Street and they have exhibited immense resiliency when disaster strikes, providing for their communities even when their resources on hand are limited," said Tasia Hawkins, Social Impact Program Lead at DoorDash. "The Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund is one way we are aiming to reduce the financial burden imposed on restaurants following a natural disaster, helping keep restaurant doors open for years to come."

DoorDash is proud to launch this initiative as part of its ongoing five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong pledge to empower local communities. Applications for the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund open on Monday, November 1 at doordash.helloalice.com . The fund will be open for eligible restaurant owners and operators including those affected by Hurricane Ida and the ongoing California Wildfires. Additional information about the program can be found below:

Eligibility: Applicants must be experiencing hardship due to a state- or federally-declared natural disaster, be a restaurant located in the United States , operate a brick and mortar location, own three stores or less, employ fewer than 50 employees per location, be open for at least six months, and maintain revenues of $3M or less per location in the last 12 months. A partnership with DoorDash or Caviar is not required or considered.

Grant Information: Grants will each be $10,000 . Restaurants can utilize the funds for rent, utilities, maintenance, supplies, payroll, and other essential expenses.

Timeline: Restaurateurs can apply for the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund here beginning November 1 . Applications will be processed every three months, with funding distributed for grant awardees shortly thereafter.

Hello Alice, a leading national organization focused on ensuring every entrepreneur has what they need to launch and grow their small business, has been an instrumental part of developing the program's breadth, application criteria, and selection process and will be administering the awarded disaster relief grants. The National Restaurant Association , the leading business association for the restaurant industry, will amplify the program's availability in a time of need.

"These grants will help small business restaurants recover while the operators focus on what they do best, offering essential nourishment and comfort to their neighbors," said Mike Whatley, vice president for State Affairs and Grassroots Advocacy at the National Restaurant Association. "Restaurants are the cornerstones of their communities, and we appreciate the commitment DoorDash and Hello Alice are making to the recovery of our operators and employees following a disaster."

In addition to financial support for local restaurants through the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, DoorDash is committed to supporting affected communities at large. Through programs including Community Credits and Project DASH , DoorDash partners with nonprofit and emergency response organizations to help provide access to food and other essential items during crisis situations.

For more information about the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, full eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions, please visit doordash.helloalice.com . Eligible restaurateurs are encouraged to apply for grants starting November 1, 2021 and to join the DoorDash community on Hello Alice to receive email updates, preparedness education, and community support.

