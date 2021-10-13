ASICWay Makes Crypto Mining Profitable for All

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICWay (www.ASICWay.com) is steadily emerging as a popular choice amongst crypto mining enthusiasts looking for guaranteed profit in quick time. The noted technology company's recently released ASIC miners, AW 1, AW 2 and AW PRO have brought about a paradigm shift in how people approach crypto mining. Both these products can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with a profit making potential that is unheard of in the market.



While designing its crypto miners, ASICWay has invested heavily on maximizing the hash rate with moderate power consumption. AW Pro is the company's product that is perfectly suited for the beginners. Both these products come pre-configured and can be used at home because they don't create a lot of noise. The units can operate with a moderate internet data speed of just 10 kb/second.



Hash Power and Power Consumption



AW 1 Miner: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2,5 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.

AW 2 Miner: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 850 W power consumption.

AW Pro Miner : Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, and Monero 16 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.



The monthly power cost for AW PRO is even less than $300. Unlike any other product available in the market, depending on the coin mined, AW Pro makes it possible to break even and start making profits in about a month. ASICWay has recently made crypto mining even more profitable for its customers by waiving off the custom as well as shipping fees.



For more details, please visit https://www.asicway.com

About AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

.

Media Contact



Aydan Brown

aydan@asicway.com

+1 650 741 1299



View original content:

SOURCE ASICWay