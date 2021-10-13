Data to provide insights on long term safety and efficacy of tenapanor in controlling serum phosphorus in patients with CKD on dialysis

Ardelyx Announces Four Tenapanor Presentations at ASN's Kidney Week 2021 Data to provide insights on long term safety and efficacy of tenapanor in controlling serum phosphorus in patients with CKD on dialysis

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that four tenapanor abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 (ASN Kidney Week), which is taking place virtually November 4 - November 7, 2021. The accepted abstracts present new observations for tenapanor, a first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor which has completed three successful Phase 3 clinical trials for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Tenapanor was discovered and developed by Ardelyx.

Information regarding ASN Kidney Week, including the abstracts listed below are available on the conference website at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/

Ardelyx Poster Presentations:

Title: Impact of Tenapanor in Peritoneal Dialysis

Abstract Number: PO0544

Date/Time: November 04, 2021, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Title: Tenapanor Controls Serum Phosphorus and Reduces PTH and FGF-23 in Patients on Dialysis with Severe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Abstract Number: TH-OR18

Date/Time: November 04, 2021, 4:30 PM-6:30 PM

Title: Long-Term Safety of Tenapanor for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Patients with CKD on Dialysis: Serum Electrolytes and Albumin

Abstract Number: PO1732

Date/Time: November 04, 2021, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Title: Patient-Reported Experience with Tenapanor in the OPTIMIZE Trial

Abstract Number: PO1733

Date/Time: November 04, 2021, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

About Ardelyx, Inc

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is developing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, tenapanor has already received FDA approval for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) under the tradename IBSRELA®. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

