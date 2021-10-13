Acer's new laptop trade-in program gives customers $100 toward Aspire Vero, its new eco-conscious laptop

Editor's Summary

Acer has launched a trade-in program in the United States that provides customers a $100 coupon toward the purchase of an Aspire Vero, Acer's eco-friendly laptop made from recycled materials; additional compensation provided to customer if the system is able to be refurbished

Program is open to customers with a laptop from a major computer vendor they wish to trade-in for refurbishing or recycling

To participate, simply complete an online form with information regarding the trade-in laptop and then ship the system to Acer's refurbishing partner for inspection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer America announced its new trade-in program that provides customers in the United States an exclusive $100 coupon code for purchasing an Aspire Vero on Acer Store in exchange for a laptop from any leading computer maker for refurbishing or recycling.(1) Aspire Vero is Acer's first sustainability-focused product and one of Acer's first products powered by Windows 11.

"While we have long recycled e-waste to minimize how much goes to landfill, our Aspire Vero trade-in program is another step we're taking to help safeguard our environment by reducing waste and helping others do the same," stated Richard Black, vice president of marketing, Acer America.

To participate in this program, customers complete an online form available at http://www.RecycleAcer.com with information on the laptop they would like to trade in. Once complete, it provides an estimated value for the trade-in and customers will be emailed a $100 coupon code that can be used toward the purchase of an Aspire Vero at the Acer Store online. They'll also receive instructions on how to ship their laptop to Acer's partner, PlanITROI, where the system will be inspected to determine whether it meets the minimum criteria for refurbishing and assigned an estimated resale value. If so, additional compensation will be mailed to the customer based on the laptop's expected resale price. If the system doesn't meet the minimum requirements, customers can choose to have it recycled or returned to them.

Aspire Vero

The Aspire Vero delivers on Acer's Earthion mission to offer products that support a sustainable future. Made from 30 percent PCR plastic in the chassis and 50 percent PCR on the keyboard caps, it saves approximately 21 percent in C02 emissions(2) and reduces pollution from the production of virgin plastic and landfill trash. In addition, there is no paint on the surface of the chassis. Integrated Acer VeroSense™ software gives users the option of selecting a usage mode optimized for energy efficiency and battery life. The shipping package is 100 percent recyclable and earned a 2021 Red Dot Award for Brand & Communication Design.

The Aspire Vero sports an appealing, eco-iconic aesthetic and is held together by easily-accessible, standardized screws for a simpler disassembly process if and when a hardware upgrade or repair is required to extend the system's life. Behind the environmentally-chic design, the Aspire Vero offers up to the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage and an 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51-75QQ) is available now in North America at the Acer Store online with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and 512 SSD for USD $899.99 (MSRP). The Aspire Vero (AV15-51-5155) with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory and 256GB SSD will be available later this month for USD $699.99 (MSRP).

1) Program terms & conditions apply. For details, go to http://www.RecycleAcer.com.

2) Emissions saved compared to regular laptop plastic chassis for laptops of the same size. The estimated value is calculated from PlasticsEurope Eco-profile reports. The comparison is only focused on the material itself and is limited to compare 100 percent virgin plastic with 70 percent virgin plastic and 30 percent recycled plastic, while assuming other factors that may influence C02 emissions are equal.

