Trina Solar scores 100% in 2021 BNEF Bankability Survey, ranking top bankable module supplier for 6 consecutive years

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") has been awarded as bankable by all survey respondents in the 2021 PV Module and Inverter Bankability report issued by BloombergNEF. With this report, Trina Solar is now the only module manufacturer to be rated as bankable for 6 consecutive years by 100% of the industry respondents participating in the annual BloombergNEF survey.

The BloombergNEF report says that a company's financial health, record of its modules in the field and manufacturer warranties are important indicators for financial institutions in their evaluation of PV manufacturers' bankability. It contacts banks, EPCs, independent power providers and technical advisers worldwide and conducts in-depth interviews with quality inspectors and technology experts. The survey coverage is thus wide and the evaluation is open and transparent. As one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the global new energy market, the report is seen as an invaluable reference for business credit at many financial institutions.

The BloombergNEF 2021 Module and Inverter Bankability Report also cited the annual photovoltaic module reliability scorecard report issued by the internationally authoritative certification body PV Evolution Labs. The PVEL report affirmed the outstanding performance of Trina Solar's modules in terms of reliability and power generation capacity. The company was once again named the world's Top Performer module manufacturer.

From 2020 to 2021, Trina Solar has launched the Vertex 210mm 410W, 510W, 555W, 605W and 670W modules, leading the industry into the new era of 600W+. The Vertex series has been widely recognized by customers globally, opening a new channel to reduce the cost of electricity and guarantee the long-term stable returns of power plants. As the world's leading provider of PV smart energy and energy solutions, Trina Solar is committed to bringing its product advantages into working with global partners to accelerate the global application of smart energy and create a new world of carbon-free energy.

