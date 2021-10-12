SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers with Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Performing Rights is proud to pay tribute to its gifted creators with its annual Film & Television Composer Awards. The honorees were announced today on SESAC.com and across the organization's website and social media platforms, celebrating the affiliates' achievements over the past year. The online celebration honored composers in the categories of film, streaming media, cable television, network television and local television.
"I am thrilled to be able to celebrate our film and television composers," said Scott Jungmichel, President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights. "Their creativity and compositional skills significantly shape the entertainment experience, no matter what the platform. We're excited to take this moment to acknowledge their accomplishments and share how thankful we are for all they do."
"We greatly admire our talented group of film and television composers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President Film, Television, and Developing Media. "The hard work they put in never goes unnoticed – we are honored every day we work with them."
Emile Mosseri was honored for his Academy Award-nominated work in the film Minari. Christophe Beck was among the honorees for his film composition of Like a Boss; Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart of The Newton Brothers for The Grudge. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Gabriel Mann, Evan Frankfurt, Devin Powers and Jon Ehrlich, were honored, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly rated shows to include A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and many more.
SESAC is also happy to announce several new composer affiliates, including Nathalie Bonin, Lili Haydn, Laura Karpman, Becky Kneubuhl, Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, Jeff Lippencott, and Mark T. Williams. A full list of winners can be found below and on www.sesac.com/FilmTVAwards2021
Below is a full list of honorees:
FILM
Christophe Beck: Like A Boss
Emile Mosseri: Minari
The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): The Grudge
The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): The Grudge
STREAMING MEDIA
Andy Grush
Bruce Miller
Christophe Beck
Christopher Tyng
Danny Lux
Gabriel Mann
Giona Ostinelli
Jason Derlatka
John Swihart
Jon Ehrlich
Matt Mariano
Taylor Stewart
CABLE Television
Ben Zebelman
Bruce Miller
Christophe Beck
Christopher Tyng
Craig Sharmat
Danny Lux
Dennis C. Brown
Devin Powers
Gabriel Mann
Matt Mariano
Michael Egizi
Richard Bowers
NETWORK Television
Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, Station 19
David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf
Eric Berdon: Vets Saving Pets
Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within
François Hasden: 48 Hours
Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things, Modern Family, The Unicorn
Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Hagar Ben-Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jason Derlatka: The Resident
Jon Ehrlich: The Resident
Michael Egizi: CBS Promos
Paul Buckley: Odd Squad
Seth Jabour: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Syd Butler: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, Station 19
Fox Tunes Inc: The Resident
FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad
Melywork Music: 48 Hours
Music Box Street: To Tell The Truth
Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf
Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Manifest
Would Work Sound: Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Innovation Nation, Hope in the Wild, Lucky Dog, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vets Saving Pets
Zoo to You Music: A New Leaf, Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog, Naturally, Danny Seo, Pet Vet Dream Team, The Champion Within, Vets Saving Pets
LOCAL Television
Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors
David Catalano: Maury, Judge Jerry
Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men
Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports
Evan Frankfort: The Great Dr. Scott
Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa
Gabriel Mann: Modern Family
Glenn Sherman: Maury
Jason Halbert: The Kelly Clarkson Show
John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother
Larry Brown: Missing
Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray
Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls
29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors
AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra
Anthem Test Vision Music: The King of Queens
Anthem TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs
Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court
Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family
Musica Telemundo: Suelta la Sopa
Must See Music: Judge Jerry, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray
Soundcast Music: ¡Despierta America!
Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Two and a Half Men
Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports
Zoo to You Music: Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, The Great Dr. Scott
About SESAC PRO
SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC Performing Rights and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.
