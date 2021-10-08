Dada Now Rider Festival: Enhanced Rider Caring and Improved Rider Delivery Experience

SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now launched the "Dada Now 927 Rider Festival" in over 500 cities of China. Riders can attend a series of online and offline activities, including presents giving, safety training, online lottery and discounts for delivery equipment. The Festival aimed to focus more on delivery riders, making their delivery experience safer, more efficient and assured.

A Dada Now Rider Festival offline event was held in Shanghai on September 29

Since established in 2014, Dada Now has become the leading on-demand delivery platform in China. It was the largest open on-demand delivery platform in the country by number of orders in 2020, with business covering more than 2700 cities and counties. As a platform that connects consumers and merchants with delivery services, Dada Now provides a large number of flexible employment opportunities, and committed to protecting the rights and interests of every rider.

Since this year, Dada Now has paid great attention to hear riders' opinions, concerns and needs. Accordingly, it has continuously optimized business practices to help riders' delivery more efficiently and safely. At the same time, the platform regularly hosted rider caring events and upgraded rider stations, setting up rest areas, providing convenience amenities including drinking water, medicine, epidemic prevention materials and charging services, as well as training sessions, aiming to improve rider delivery experience and service capabilities.

The rider station will be continuously upgraded. Based on current services, Dada will incorporate more caring activities, welfare and skills training into the daily operation of rider station. Meanwhile, Dada will strengthen the communication among platform, brand merchants and riders, providing more diversified service and benefits for riders. In addition to rider caring, Dada Now also actively engaged in providing support to riders' families. Educational programs were launched to support and the children of riders, who face financial difficulties.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dada Group