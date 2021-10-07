Terex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)

The Company's financial results will be issued and available at https://investors.terex.com after the market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.terex.com.

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Randy Wilson

Director, Corporate Treasury & Investor Relations

(203) 221-5415

randy.wilson@terex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terex Corporation