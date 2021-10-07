Retro Fitness Teams Up with Sadhguru to Enhance Physical and Mental Health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, the leader in high-value, low price fitness, is excited to announce that a series of yoga and meditation tools and wisdom videos designed by Sadhguru, an internationally renowned speaker, yogi, mystic and visionary, will be included in the Retro Fitness mobile app and website to support members' overall health and wellbeing.

Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (51.5 million in 2019). Recognizing the impact of mental health on overall health and fitness, Retro Fitness set out to bring credible global partners who can help provide tools for holistic wellbeing to its members.

Starting on October 1, the Retro Fitness mobile app and its website will offer powerful episodes each week, imparting simple yet powerful yoga and meditation tools along with Sadhguru's unique perspective on overall health.

Recognizing that mental illness is no longer a taboo, and that mental health is inextricably intertwined with overall health and fitness, Retro Fitness aims to bring world-class resources that provide critical support to strengthen, encourage and motivate its members.

"We recognize that this last year has been challenging for the mental and physical wellbeing of our nation. In our effort as a globally recognized health and fitness brand, we have expanded our brand halo to incorporate additional guidance and support to our members," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "Our newest healthy cooking segment led by Culinary Institute of America Alumni Chef Elizabeth Makos, which airs weekly on the Retro Fitness mobile application, along with our Cobra Membership program which brings at-home and in-gym fitness together in one single and simple membership, now adds Sadhguru's content and tools to bring about mental clarity, balance as well as support for physical health and wellbeing. The brand halo is continuing to evolve, adding value to our membership. Sadhguru possesses a perspective on life and living that intrigues and challenges us all, and we're thrilled to be able to share his wisdom and tools with our community and to continue our efforts in creating a healthier America."

"It is commendable that Retro Fitness is focusing on overall wellbeing instead of just physical fitness. Isha Foundation is excited to collaborate by providing tools from ancient yogic science available to their members," Isha Foundation's spokesperson said.

For more information on Retro Fitness, please visit RetroFitness.com. For more information on Sadhguru, please visit isha.sadhguru.org.

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15-year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, construction, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

About Sadhguru:

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and visionary. Named one of India's 50 most influential people, Sadhguru's work has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his transformational programs. Sadhguru has a unique ability to make the ancient yogic sciences relevant to contemporary minds. His approach does not ascribe to any belief system, but offers methods for self-transformation that are both proven and powerful.

An internationally renowned speaker and author of the New York Times Bestsellers Inner Engineering, A Yogi's Guide to Joy, and Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny, Sadhguru has been an influential voice at major global forums including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, addressing issues as diverse as socioeconomic development, leadership and spirituality. He has also been invited to speak at leading educational institutions, including Oxford, London Business School, IMD, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Wharton and MIT.

Sadhguru is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award by the Government of India, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. Dedicated to the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of humanity and gifted with utter clarity of perception, Sadhguru possesses a perspective on life and living that never fails to intrigue, challenge and surprise all those he encounters.

