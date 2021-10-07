United Rheumatology Selects PatientPoint to Power Patient Engagement in Member Practices Nationwide

CINCINNATI and HAUPPAGUE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Rheumatology (UR) has selected PatientPoint® as its preferred patient engagement platform partner to power more effective doctor-patient interactions within its rapidly growing network of community rheumatology practices. UR is the preeminent rheumatology care management organization and currently represents more than 660 rheumatologists in 39 states. With this new partnership, UR providers join more than 1,600 rheumatologists nationwide leveraging the PatientPoint engagement platform to deliver a consistent patient experience at every point of care.

PatientPoint's customized, tech-enabled engagement solutions will help enhance the United Rheumatology patient, provider experience at key points of care.

"With PatientPoint, we are able to offer our members an exciting new way to educate, inform and communicate with patients at no additional cost," said UR Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Medical Officer Max Hamburger, MD. "This exclusive benefit will enhance the United Rheumatology patient experience and help fulfill our mission of empowering our rheumatologists to advance the standard of care for patients."

PatientPoint offerings in UR practices include the patient engagement leader's Wait-Time Communication Platform, featuring award-winning education and custom messages that UR locations can leverage to inform patients of key services, support programs, patient portal access, events and more. As part of the partnership UR practices will also have access to PatientPoint'sInteract Exam Room Platform featuring videos, 3D anatomicals and other multimedia learning tools for a host of rheumatology conditions. In the back office, PatientPoint'sProvider Access Platform will help UR highlight key practice initiatives and keep providers and staff up to date on the latest rheumatology industry news.

"PatientPoint is proud to offer UR member practices tech-enabled engagement solutions designed to help create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver a more personalized, relevant patient experience," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer Chris Martini. "We look forward to partnering with UR to make a positive impact on patients, caregivers and providers across the entire patient care journey."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About United Rheumatology

United Rheumatology represents over 660 community-based rheumatologists in 39 states. It does not own or operate rheumatology practices; the practices are all independent. A comprehensive portfolio of physician, patient, and health plan payer offerings, driven by the largest rheumatology electronic medical records clinical database in the US, supports an unparalleled platform for jointly developed coordinated care solutions.

