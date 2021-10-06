Vesto and Stably Announce a Strategic Partnership to leverage each other's platforms to bring real world Tokenized assets to the masses

Vesto and Stably Announce a Strategic Partnership to leverage each other's platforms to bring real world Tokenized assets to the masses Joint technology significantly increases the access and liquidity to Tokenized assets on-chain.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably, a market leading technology platform provider of enterprise asset tokenization solutions has signed an API license with Vesto for its core protocol-level crypto infrastructure.

Vesto's infrastructure is an easy-to-use and powerful gateway into the cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling the next generation of DeFi, dApps, and protocols for tokenized assets.

Through this partnership, Stably and its customers will have access to Vesto's 2-Token architecture providing high yield (up to 25% APY) for cryptocurrency assets such as WBTC, USDC, DAI, and ETH, while at the same time minting new ERC-20 compliant tokens to be used for instant, low-cost transactions without having to remove the underlying asset from DeFi. This "double down" effect provides the best financial arrangement for Stably and its customers.

Stably and Vesto share the same vision that DeFi will be the building blocks for the future of the world of finance and because of this close collaboration many real-world tokenized DeFi projects / products are envisioned.

This mutual partnership enables significant profitable revenue generating methods across the entire financial industry.

"Stably is excited about the Vesto partnership and we look forward to collaborating with Chris' team to enable DeFi yield generation from various tokenized assets such as stablecoins and gold-backed tokens for our B2C users as well as B2B clients."

Kory Hoang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-Founder

"The total combined assets globally are $270 trillion, with twenty-percent of that being tokenized over the next five years. Stably has a TAM of $54 trillion in just five years! We are excited and honored to play a core protocol level infrastructure role with Stably!"

Christopher McGregor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-Founder.

About Stably ( www.stably.io ):

Stably is a fast-growing and venture-backed FinTech from Seattle with a mission to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) with stablecoins and tokenized assets. The company provides stablecoin and asset tokenization infrastructure that is cost-effective, quick to deploy, blockchain agnostic, and regulatory compliant. Stably's B2B solutions include multi-chain tokenization services and a fiat-to-crypto gateway platform, enabling other FinTechs, financial institutions, and blockchain foundations to easily convert fiat money into stablecoins, crypto, and tokenized assets.

About Vesto (www.vesto.io):

Vesto's platform provides a complete end-to-end crypto infrastructure to connect DeFi, fiat on & off ramps, custody, multi-chain transactions, and NFTs. Using the Vesto platform significantly reduces the deployment cost and time-to-market for companies looking to deploy cryptocurrency solutions.

Vesto has developed the most complete crypto infrastructure platform on the planet built on its core design principles: 1. Build everything in house to ensure complete control and the highest standard of quality 2. All transactions are always on-chain and 3. All users go through strict KYC/KYB.

The core elements of the Vesto platform include: multisig vWallet, 2-Token Architecture, vDeFi, and NFT support of ERC721 and ERC1155. These core elements have been integrated with many distinct but powerful components including smart contracts, multiple blockchains, stablecoins, fiat on / off ramp bridges, secure decentralized finance services ("DeFi") via Element Finance , Multi-Chain support via Polygon , powerful KYC, KYT, KYB, and AML solutions via FinClusive and Onfido , and cold storage and disaster recovery via Coincover .

Vesto's 2-Token architecture provides high interest yield (up to 25% APY) for cryptocurrency assets such as WBTC, USDC, DAI, and ETH while at the same time minting new ERC-20 compliant tokens to be used for instant, low-cost transactions without having to remove the underlying asset from DeFi. This "double down" effect provides the best financial arrangement for banks, fintechs, and any companies looking to deploy crypto solutions. With fiat currency deposits interest yields at historic lows, and in some places, such as in Europe, at a negative interest yield, this has never been more valuable.

For more information visit: vesto.io and/or email to info@vesto.io .

For press enquiries contact:

Prof. Carsten Bartsch, PhD

Chief Marketing Officer, Vesto

carsten@vesto.io

Vesto LLC – San Francisco, Vesto GmbH - Munich, Vesto Technologies Ltd. - London, Vesto SA de CV - Mexico City. ©2021. All rights reserved. Platform and tech covered by pending patent applications.

View original content:

SOURCE Vesto