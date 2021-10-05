Creative Studio Behind Designs For Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Rosalia & More Launches STURDY.exchange

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multi-hyphenate creative studio and production company STURDY. announced exclusively via Rolling Stone that it was developing an NFT Marketplace for artists. With STURDY.'s Tyler Henry and Matthew Goulet working alongside Shawn Mendes' manager Andrew Gertler, STURDY.exchange officially launches today. Following a successful soft-launch in Beta last week that sold out the entirety of a 5000-piece generative art project in collaboration with Drake and 21 Savage's-collaborator and Visual Artist SomeHoodlum , STURDY.exchange launches its official genesis drop today in collaboration with Death From Above (DFA), Franky Aguilar (Creator of SupDucks), and Misha Vladimirskiy.This collection features historic film & photography, paired with new original music samples from DFA. Each NFT in the collection comes with potential access to NFT ownership utility such as signed equipment & photography, meet & greets with the artists, or even special live show access. Drops will roll out weekly, including a forthcoming project in partnership with Bacardi & Boi-1Da.

STURDY.exchange offers a singular experience to artists and fans alike, as STURDY.'s production and creative branches are behind the tour designs for artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Shawn Mendes, as well as the artwork and merch for Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License," Rosalia's GRAMMY performance in 2020, as well as projects for Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more.

This news comes on the heels of STURDY.exchange securing $4.3 million in Series Seed funding. The round was led by Ali Saheli from Hex Capital with participation from Appworks, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Bronco Ventures, TheVentureCity & Andrew Gertler. With conservation of energy at the core of STURDY.'s values, the exchange platform was built on Flow, which uses 8000x less energy than other blockchains to minimize environmental impact. STURDY.exchange offers one of the simplest and user-friendly purchase experiences in the NFT space by accepting a wide variety of payment options all in one user account (credit card, wire, BTC & ETH).

STURDY.exchange knows the pain points artists face in a variety of industries, and the exchange was built to solve these. Each drop partner that STURDY.exchange works with hosts a week-long stadium-style experience on the site, with drops available in the primary marketplace every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These collections are in partnership with a variety of visual artists and musicians. Daily drops will be curated alongside each artist and have limited edition digital collectibles that are unique to the series. In addition, STURDY.exchange will focus on NFT's that have utility which bridges the digital and physical worlds - unlocking fan experiences, acting as a ticket, pairing with a piece of merchandise, and more. Once a collection's initial drop time has passed, original NFTs are closed for sale but can be sold between users in perpetuity on the STURDY.exchange secondary marketplace.

"We've been looking to unlock 'digital' for the last ten years. We've seen platforms like Myspace, Facebook, Twitter, Vine, Instagram, TikTok succeed for users, but never have we seen rights holders & creators access the full potential of the IP they possess," commented STURDY.exchange CEO, Matthew Goulet. "STURDY.co was founded to represent visual artists in the same way other artists were—we're extending that philosophy with STURDY.exchange, letting artists and fans alike truly be incentivized for a long term relationship."

In 2018, Tyler Henry, Kevin Henry, Connor Moy and Adrian Martinez co-founded the multi-hyphenated creative company, STURDY. It includes a music division (now Range Music), creative studio , production company , and newly announced NFT Marketplace . STURDY. leadership team includes Co-founder & CEO Matthew Goulet, STURDY Co-Founder & Head of Creative Connor Moy, Co-Founder & Head of Strategy Sandro Tolentino, Founder of STURDY. Co & Co-Founder of STURDY.exchange Tyler Henry and Founding Advisor Andrew Gertler

