Alarm Capital Alliance Announces Promotion of Jason Grelle to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions with Plans to Complete Several Residential Security Account Acquisitions by the End of 2021

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarm Capital Alliance ("Company"), the acquisition vehicle of My Alarm Center, one of the nation's leading security alarm companies, announced today that Jason Grelle has been promoted from Vice President of Business Development to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions.

Grelle joined Alarm Capital Alliance in 2005 and brings more than 23 years of alarm industry experience in business development to the team. His unique skillset and industry knowledge coupled with increasing demand in the industry will be essential in driving the Company's overall business-to-business strategy. In his role as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Grelle will continue to be responsible for generating and facilitating transactions through identifying potential acquisition targets, negotiating terms, and working closely with sellers to close transactions as smoothly and quickly as possible, resulting in a positive customer experience for the seller and, in some cases, a long-term partnership and repeat transactions in the future.

Since its inception in 2000, Alarm Capital Alliance has achieved nearly 20 years of consecutive growth through organic sales and tuck-in acquisitions. The Company's unique model and approach to acquisitions have resulted in industry-wide recognition as the partner of choice for security alarm companies looking to sell their accounts. ACA has closed multiple transactions this year and has a full pipeline of potential account acquisitions expected to close by the end of the year and into early 2022.

Amy Kothari, CEO of Alarm Capital Alliance, said, "Acquiring account portfolios from small and mid-size security alarm companies has been the cornerstone of ACA since its inception." Kothari went on to say, "Jason, along with our acquisition team, works side-by-side with every seller from the first meeting to closing the deal, and this has created a reputation of tremendous trust that we are proud of and will continue to fuel our growth into the future."

For more information on the Company's acquisition programs, visit alarmcapital.com or contact Jason Grelle, Senior Vice President of Business Development, at jason.grelle@alarmcapital.com.

About Alarm Capital Alliance

Alarm Capital Alliance (ACA), headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, is a leading security alarm company that utilizes a unique business model for the acquisition, installation, and management of security alarm contracts. It dominates a critical industry niche, which includes the Independent Dealer Program. Since its inception in 2000, the Company has achieved over twenty consecutive years of growth and is ranked seventh in SDM Magazine's list of the largest residential security alarm providers in the country. For more information, visit alarmcapital.com.

