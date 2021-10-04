Datometry welcomes Chris Ré to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, is pleased to announce that it has added Chris Ré, founder of innovative technology startups, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University, and data management expert, to its advisory board.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewsfoto/Datometry Inc.)

Prof. Ré joins Datometry with a deep understanding of technology and market dynamics around data management. Ré has co-founded several companies based on his research into machine learning including SambaNova, Snorkel, as well as Lattice and Inductiv, which are now part of Apple. Chris Ré joins a group of distinguished advisors at Datometry, including Amy Chang, Sanjay Krishnamurthi of Microsoft, and Prof. Joe Hellerstein of UC Berkeley.

"Chris's wealth of experience in both database research and commercialization of advanced technology are an incredibly valuable addition to our advisory team," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Datometry continues to draw in the keenest academic, scientific and industry talent to strengthen its position as a leader in transforming how enterprises adopt and use database systems."

"Datometry not only developed incredible technology, but also anticipated the critical market need for database virtualization. Datometry's platform liberates enterprises from legacy vendor lock-in and accelerates their adoption of cloud-based technology," Ré said. "I'm thrilled to join a company that has the potential to transform the IT landscape so profoundly."

Ré has won numerous awards for his research, including several best paper awards, a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, a MacArthur Genius Fellowship, and most recently the Test of Time Award at NeurIPS, the premier academic forum on Neural Information Processing.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Its technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

Media contact

Shermineh Rohanizadeh

Market Street Group for Datometry

shermineh@marketstreetgrp.com

+1 949-378-6469

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datometry