Columbus Physicians Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care Honored During National Primary Care Week Oct. 4-8

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8, seven Columbus doctors will be honored as "Best Physicians" for providing exemplary health care to their senior patients. Julie Colella, M.D., Laurie Gossard M.D., Monika Patel M.D., John Ryan M.D., Lisa Mewhort, M.D. and Matt Skomorowski, M.D., Central Ohio Primary Care (COPC), were chosen out of a network of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide for helping to improve the lives of their senior patients.

A total of 32 physicians were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health, a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, how much time spent with those who are chronically ill and their efforts to keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms.

"These exceptional physicians are really making a significant difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. "We believe the movement to value-based care like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution."

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model that puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Also known as advanced primary care or coordinated care, doctors are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency with better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend documented by the Primary Care Collaborative shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is an even greater need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care in the U.S. healthcare system.

Physician founded and led since 1996, Central Ohio Primary Care is a leading healthcare organization committed to delivering the highest quality primary care. With 84 practice locations and over 470 physician partners, COPC is the largest independent, physician-owned primary care group in the country.

