Subscribe







WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Apple TV

It’s the WSAW news experience you’ve waited for! Catch the latest local news, sports, and your First Alert Weather forecast anywhere with the WSAW app for Apple TV.

WSAW News App - Download the WSAW News app

*Apple Watch users: Apple Watch app will automatically download with iOS app download. Watch app currently only includes weather information.

Customize your push alerts here

First Alert Weather App - Download the WSAW-WZAW First Alert Weather App:

Customize Your Alerts - How you can customize your alerts sent to your Apps.

Newsletter - Sign up to receive our latest daily news via email every morning.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Roku - The latest local news and your up-to-date First Alert Weather forecast.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 on your Amazon Devices

Alexa - You latest NewsChannel 7 local news along with your First Alert Weather forecast.

SBTV - Get the latest SBTV App to watch the WSAW and Fox WZAW Local Newscasts.

Haystack TV - WSAW available on Haystack TV.

First Alert Weather System

e-News Sign Up