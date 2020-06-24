Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mark’s Weather in the Classroom

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s a list of Mark Holley’s Weather in the Classroom series, that airs on Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m. You can catch the live on our NewsChannel 7 facebook page two times per week.

May 29 - How to paint with ice
May 18 - How to make exploding lunch bags
May 15 - Making S'mores using the power of the sun.
May 11 - Making Indoor Fireworks

In today’s Mark Holley WSAW ‘s #WeatherInTheClassrom ... how to make #fireworks �� in a jar.

May 8- How to make a fun sundial

#MarksWeatherClassroom—It’s Friday, time for a fun science project! Today, making a sundial. #wsawwx

Making Fake Snow. May 4

In today’s Mark Holley WSAW ‘s #weatherintheclassroom, how to make fake ❄️ #snow!

Walking Water. May 1

#MarksWeatherClassroom—Friday fun project making a project called walking water. #wsawwx

Fun with colors and milk. April 27

In today’s Mark Holley WSAW ‘s #weatherintheclassroom, a colorful way to do a science experiment with milk ��!

How to make a bouncy ball out of household materials. April 24

#MarksWeatherClassroom—Today’s fun Friday science project is making a bouncy ball out of some household ingredients. #wsaw

Chemical reactions and clouds April 20

Science with Mark: Chemical reactions and types of clouds

How to make a cloud April 17

#MarksWearherClassroom—Our Friday fun weather project is how to make a cloud ☁️! #wsawwx

Silver Egg Monday April 13

In Mark Holley WSAW’s Weather in the Classroom today, he shows us how to make silver #eggs!

Lava Lamp Friday April 10

#MarksWeatherClassroom—Today we learn how to make a lava lamp! #wsaw #FridayProject

Water Cycle Monday April 6

In today’s Mark Holley WSAW ‘s Weather in the Classroom, he discusses clouds and the water cycle.

Snake Bubbles Friday April 3

#MarksWeatherClassroom—Happy Friday! Today will show you how to make a snake bubbles. �� ��

Rockets Monday March 30

Mark’s Weather Classroom. Let’s learn about rockets.

Water Turbine Friday March 27

#MarksWeatherClassroom. For today’s science building project Mark Holley WSAW will be making a water turbine. #wsawwx #HappyFriday

