Contact Us

WSAW-TV

1114 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI 54403

Phone: (715) 845-4211

Newsroom: (715) 845-0077

news@wsaw.com

Fax: (715) 845-2649

Order a Copy of a Story

Sales Department

Contact the following:

Al Lancaster, VP General Manager

Bridget Fargen, News Director

Michael Streby, Chief Engineer

Betsy Keefe, General Sales Manager

Desiree Fischer, Assignment Editor

Adam Donner, Promotions and Creative Services Director

Chad Franzen, Web Administrator

CBS Programming

For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click on the link below.

Closed Captioning

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact WSAW/WZAW Engineering. We are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

If you have concerns about our closed captioning, please send an email to closedcaptioning@wsaw.com or use the contacts listed below:

Closed Captioning Immediate Concerns: Michael Streby, 715-845-4211

Closed Caption Written Concerns:

Chris Swope, Programming Coordinator

1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403

Phone: 715-203-8286