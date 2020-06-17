Contact Us
WSAW-TV
1114 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI 54403
Phone: (715) 845-4211
Newsroom: (715) 845-0077
Fax: (715) 845-2649
Contact the following:
Al Lancaster, VP General Manager
Bridget Fargen, News Director
Michael Streby, Chief Engineer
Betsy Keefe, General Sales Manager
Desiree Fischer, Assignment Editor
Adam Donner, Promotions and Creative Services Director
Chad Franzen, Web Administrator
CBS Programming
For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click on the link below.
Closed Captioning
To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact WSAW/WZAW Engineering. We are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
If you have concerns about our closed captioning, please send an email to closedcaptioning@wsaw.com or use the contacts listed below:
Closed Captioning Immediate Concerns: Michael Streby, 715-845-4211
Closed Caption Written Concerns:
Chris Swope, Programming Coordinator
1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
Phone: 715-203-8286