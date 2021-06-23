Abbotsford

July 4, 2022

Red Arrow Park

Fireworks at dusk

Adams

Antigo

July 4, 2022

Parade down 10th Avenue

Fireworks at Antigo High School

Parade at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk.

Athens

July 3, 2022

Lion’s Club 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks at Dusk (lit off on field by Athenian Living)

Elcho

July 2, 2022

Fireworks at dusk over Otter Lake

July 2, 2022

Firework over Upper Post Lake

Greenwood

July 4, 2022

George Scherer Athletic Park

Fireworks at dusk

Iola

July 3, 2022

Taylor Field

Fireworks at dusk

Land O'Lakes

July 3, 2022

Fireworks and celebration at Gateway Lodge

Gateway Lodge, 4103 County Road B

Manitowish Waters

July 4, 2022

Parade at 1 p.m. downtown

Boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier

Ski Show at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest lake Park

Marshfield

July 4, 2022

Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Mercer

July 4, 2022

Fireworks at dusk at Carow Park

Merrill

July 4, 2022

MARC - Smith Center

1100 MARC Dr

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later

Minocqua

4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2022

Fireworks at dark downtown

Mosinee

July 4, 2022

River Park , Mosinee

Parade at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Neillsville

July 4, 2022

Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk

Park Falls

July 4, 2022

Fireworks at Athletic Field at dusk

Click here to view other events happening during the weekend.

Phelps

July 4, 2022

Fireworks over North Twin Lake at 10 p.m.

Phillips

July 4, 2022

The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual 4th of July Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park. Click here for more information.

Post Lake (Langlade County)

July 2, 2022

Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk

Rome

July 2, 2022

Fireworks at dusk

Lake Sherwood Lodge

1146 W Queens Way

Rosholt

July 2, 2022

Fireworks at Dusk

Rosholt Fair Grounds

St. Germain

July 3, 2022

Events all day in downtown.

Stevens Point

Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 3, 2022

Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.

Tomahawk

July 4, 2022

Firework at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay

Wausau

July 3, 2022

Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk. Willow Springs is located at 5480 Hillcrest Drive.

Wisconsin Rapids

July 4, 2022

Fireworks at the riverfront