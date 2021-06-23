July 4, 2022
Red Arrow Park
Fireworks at dusk
July 4, 2022
Parade down 10th Avenue
Fireworks at Antigo High School
Parade at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk.
July 3, 2022
Lion’s Club 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks at Dusk (lit off on field by Athenian Living)
July 2, 2022
Fireworks at dusk over Otter Lake
July 2, 2022
Firework over Upper Post Lake
July 4, 2022
George Scherer Athletic Park
Fireworks at dusk
July 3, 2022
Taylor Field
Fireworks at dusk
July 3, 2022
Fireworks and celebration at Gateway Lodge
Gateway Lodge, 4103 County Road B
July 4, 2022
Parade at 1 p.m. downtown
Boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier
Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest lake Park
July 4, 2022
Marshfield Fairgrounds Park
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
July 4, 2022
Fireworks at dusk at Carow Park
July 4, 2022
MARC - Smith Center
1100 MARC Dr
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later
4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2022
Fireworks at dark downtown
July 4, 2022
River Park , Mosinee
Fireworks at dusk
July 4, 2022
Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk
July 4, 2022
Fireworks at Athletic Field at dusk
Click here to view other events happening during the weekend.
July 4, 2022
Fireworks over North Twin Lake at 10 p.m.
July 4, 2022
The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual 4th of July Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park. Click here for more information.
July 2, 2022
Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk
July 2, 2022
Fireworks at dusk
Lake Sherwood Lodge
1146 W Queens Way
July 2, 2022
Fireworks at Dusk
Rosholt Fair Grounds
July 3, 2022
Events all day in downtown.
Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 3, 2022
Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.
July 4, 2022
Firework at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay
July 3, 2022
Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk. Willow Springs is located at 5480 Hillcrest Drive.
July 4, 2022
Fireworks at the riverfront