WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dates and times of holiday parades taking place at communities in our area are listed below. Additonally, more Christmas and winter holiday activities in our area can be found on our community calendar.

Abbotsford - Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

Adams - Friendship , Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m.

Antigo - Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Clintonville - Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Edgar - Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

Marshfield - Dec. 1, 6 p.m.

Merrill - Dec. 3, 5 p.m.

Mosinee - Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Nekoosa - Dec. 3, 5:15 p.m.

Phillips - Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Rosholt - Nov. 26, 5 p.m.

Rudolph - Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

Saint Germain - Nov. 26, 5 p.m.

Shawano - Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Stevens Point - Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

Tomahawk - Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m.

Wausau - Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids - Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m.

If you have any communities to add, please email us: news@wsaw.com