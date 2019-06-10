Packers sign third round draft pick Jace Sternberger

It's taken a couple of weeks, but the Green Bay Packers have finally gotten their entire 2019 draft class under contract.

Seven of the team's eight draft picks signed deals shortly after the draft, several did so before the start of rookie camp, but third round draft pick Jace Sternberger remained unsigned until Monday.

Sternberger made if official Monday however, signing and announcing the deal on his Twitter today.

The signing comes just one day shy of the start of the team's mandatory minicamp.