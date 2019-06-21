Yelich, Grandal and Moustakas advance to "The Starter Election"

The "Primary Election" has come to a close in the new MLB All-Star Voting process. Three Brewers saw their names advance to the finals.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Christian Yelich each have the opportunity to start in this year’s Midsummer Classic, which will take place on July 9.

Grandal will compete with Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs and Brian McCann of the Atlanta Braves for the chance to start behind the plate in Cleveland, while Moustakas will compete with Ozzie Albies of the Braves and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the starting spot at second base.

Yelich will compete among a group of nine outfielders that includes Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Markakis of the Atlanta Braves, Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies and Albert Almora Jr., Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs for the chance to start in the All-Star Game. The top three vote-getters will earn spots in the starting lineup.

“The Starters Election” begins at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 27.