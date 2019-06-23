Woodruff strikes out career-high 12, Brewers beat Reds 7-5

Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Sunday.

Woodruff (9-2) cruised through the first five innings, allowed Joey Votto's three-run homer in the sixth and struck out two to finish the seventh. Milwaukee improved to 13-1 in the right-hander's 17 starts this season.

Alex Claudio got two outs in the eighth and Jeremy Jeffress finished, giving up two runs in the ninth on Yasiel Puig's RBI double and Curt Casali's single.

Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) struck out the first six batters, matching the franchise record set by Robert Stephenson against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2017. But the streak ended when Shaw hit the next pitch 465 feet to the bleachers in right field for his sixth home run.

Shaw's homer started a five-run third. NL MVP Christian Yelich, whose career-high 18-game hitting streak stopped Saturday, had an RBI double, Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single and Orlando Arica singled home another.

The Brewers tacked on two more in the fifth off reliever Zach Duke on a sacrifice fly by Eric Thames and Arcia's 10th home run.

DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine and walked one in 4 1/3 innings. Votto also had a pair of singles and a walk.

