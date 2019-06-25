Woodchucks struggle to get bats going against Lakeshore

The Wisconsin Woodchucks faced the Lakeshore Chinooks for the third time in the past six days. The Chinooks won by a final score of 6-1.

Right handed pitcher Robert Wegielnik made his fifth start on the mound for the Woodchucks. He tossed four innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits. Wegielnik walked two and struck out three.

The Chinooks scored first in the first inning when Ronnie Sweeney III hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored a Chinooks runner from third.

The Woodchucks scored in the second inning. Kenny Rodriguez reached base after an error was committed by the Chinooks. He advanced to third and was driven in after Nolan Soliveres hit a ball to the third baseman that forced him to throw to first.

Trey Horton came on in relief to pitch for the Woodchucks in the fifth inning. He allowed one run on one hit. Emmanuel Corporan came on in the sixth and pitched the remainder of the game. In his four innings of work, Corporan allowed two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

The Woodchucks and the Chinooks will face off again tomorrow at Athletic Park at 6:35 PM.

