Woodchucks score early and stay ahead to beat Dock Spiders

The Wisconsin Woodchucks did not waste any time to put runs on the board. Their three-run first inning led them to a 4-1 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Byron Murray, TJ Reeves, and Santino Miozzi each drove in a run for the Chucks in the first inning. The team then carried their 3-0 lead into the fourth inning until they added on another run. Adam Frank had an infield single that scored Kenny Rodriguez from third base. This gave the Woodchucks a 4-0 lead.

Beau Nichols made his sixth start of the season on the mound for the Woodchucks. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits. Nichols walked two and struck out five. The Dock Spiders scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning after Woodchucks relief pitcher Greyson Fletcher entered the game. In his second appearance of the season, Fletcher pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Tom Ambrosino pitched the eighth inning for the Woodchucks. His scoreless inning set up closer Lenny “Ice” Gwizdala to shut the door on Fond du Lac and squish the spiders. Gwizdala’s second save of the year secured the Woodchucks victory with a final score of 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Adam Frank finished 3-4 with one RBI and one run. His fourth inning RBI infield single extended the Woodchucks lead to 4-0.

NEXT UP

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow for a two-game away series against the Rafters.