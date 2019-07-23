Woodchucks offense fizzles out in Fondy

The Woodchucks started their scoring early. Adam Frank picked up where he left off last night, singling in his first at bat. Byron Murray then drew a walk, and both runners stole a base. T.J. Reeves then grounded out, but it was enough to score Frank. Cameron Swanger then doubled on the first pitch he saw to score Murray and make the score 2-0.

The Dock Spiders threatened in the bottom of the 3rd. Tim Elko ripped a leadoff double, and then Cam Mcmillan singled. Elko was sent home but the Woodchuck left fielder Adam Frank fired a dart to home plate to get Elko out. Jose Varela then got the next two outs and sent us to the 4th still up 2-0.

The Woodchucks added to their lead in the top of the 4th. Alec Arnone and Santino Miozzi both drew walks to start the inning, and then Kaeber Rog singled. Arnone was being held up at 3rd base, but Fondy center fielder Otto Grimm misplayed the ball and Arnone came home. That made the score 3-0.

Fondy answered in a big way in the bottom of the 6th. A couple of base hits and few untimely walks gave the Dock Spiders the bases loaded with two outs. Varela then walked in a second run in the inning, and gave up a bases loaded single to Aaron Anderson that scored two more. The Dock Spiders took the lead 4-3.

The Dock Spiders added on to their lead in the bottom of the 2nd. Byron Murray made his second throwing error of the game on a bunt attempt by Otto Grimm. Grimm made it all the way to 3rd base, and a single by Sam Novitske scored him to make it 5-3.

Fondy blew the game open in the bottom of the 8th. Nick Vanderhoef came into the game for Varela, and after striking out the first batter of the inning, he gave up four singles in a row and the Spiders scored two more. Going into the 9th, the Chucks were trailing 7-3.

The Woodchucks were unable to muster up any offense in the 9th, and they fall in their final game of the season at Herr-Baker Field 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jose Varela pitched 7 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out three.

Cameron Swanger hit an RBI double and reached base three times.

NEXT UP

The Woodchucks will be back at Athletic Park tomorrow, July 24th, for a game against Wisconsin Rapids at 11:35 a.m. This is the first game of a split doubleheader between the Chucks and Rafters, the two teams will square off for the second game in Wisconsin Rapids at 7:05 p.m.