Woodchucks hold on to beat Pit Spitters

The Woodchucks started quickly. T.J. Reeves singled to get on base, and Kenny Rodriguez walked afterwards to put two men on. Angel Tiburcio hit a groundball to shortstop and was thrown out at first, but the Pit Spitters’ first basemen Andrew Morrow threw the ball away trying to check on Reeves at 3rd, allowing Reeves to score. Rodriguez later came around to score when Lawrence Cicileo got caught in a rundown. The score was 2-0 after the first half-inning.

The Pit Spitters got a run back in the bottom of the 2nd. With the bases loaded and one out, Mario Camilletti hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Riley Bertram to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Angel Tiburcio started off the top of the 4th with a single, and a wild pitch got him over to 2nd base. A couple of groundouts advanced him all the way to the plate as he scored on a Cameron Swanger groundout to shortstop. The Woodchucks extended their lead to 3-1.

The Chucks struck again in the top of the 5th. Nolan Soliveres led off the inning with a walk, and Kyle Simmons followed him off with a single. Alejandro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position, and T.J. Reeves did the rest, singling to bring in both runners. Halfway through the game, the Chucks were up 5-1.

Meanwhile Nate Madej was pitching extremely well, allowing just one run in his first five innings. The Woodchucks gave him some more run support in the 6th when Kaeber Rog hit a single with Angel Tiburcio on 2nd base to drive him in. The Woodchucks were out to a 6-1 lead.

Angel continued his busy day with an RBI infield single in the top of the 7th to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

J.C. Ariza got into a little bit of a jam in the 7th inning, walking the bases loaded. Tom Ambrosino came in to relieve him but ended up walking one more batter to bring in a run, making the score 7-2 going into the 8th.

The Pit Spitters closed the gap some more in the bottom of the 8th. They compiled hits, drew walks, and were hit by a pitch against Woodchuck reliever Tom Ambrosino to score three runs, making it just a two-run ballgame. The Chucks went into the 9th inning leading 7-5.

Lenny Gwizdala came in for the bottom of the 9th and got all three outs before any runs could come across for Traverse City. The Woodchucks take the win with the final score of 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nate Madej pitched five and one third innings, allowing just one run and striking out five batters in his final start for the Woodchucks

T.J. Reeves was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

NEXT UP

The Woodchucks will take on the Pit Spitters in Traverse City again tomorrow Friday, July 12th. The Woodchucks continue their Michigan road trip to Kalamazoo on Saturday, July 13th and playing again in Kalamazoo on Sunday, July 14th.